Amanda Borens

Critical Path Institute has named Amanda J. Borens as Executive Director of Data Science within C-Path’s Data Collaboration Center.

Borens has been with C-Path for nearly five years and has more than 20 years of development, analytics and scientific experience in academia, clinical settings, health care informatics and biotech companies. She brings a wealth of practical experience and leadership to C-Path’s Data Collaboration Center.

“Time and again, Amanda has demonstrated her technical skills and experience in leading key C Path data collaboration projects to success,” said Rick Liwski, C-Path’s Chief Technology Officer and Data Collaboration Center Director. “Every day, C Path relies on Amanda’s knowledge and experience to drive critical DCC programs and guide our data science strategy.”

Borens’ experience in the emerging field of data science led her to work in medical diagnostics, where she was part of a device development team that successfully achieved U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance and CE Marking in Europe. Throughout her career, there has been a common thread of providing Big Data solutions to solve scientific problems and acting as the interface between life scientists and technology innovation.

As Executive Director of Data Science, Borens is responsible for leading the Data Science team, which aims to increase the FAIRness (findable, accessible, inoperable and reusable) of data by developing and integrating semantic standards, tools for consumption and sharing of data, performing data transformations that increase data accessibility, and by performing analyses that transform data into information — all core components of C-Path’s expertise.

In addition to her management responsibilities, Borens also has the technical responsibility for the architecture and development of C-Path’s overall data and analytics platform strategy. The initial focus of her efforts has been on the Rare Disease Cure Accelerator–Data and Analytics Platform and the evolution of its data efforts moving forward.