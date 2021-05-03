Construction is nearing completion on the new Saguaro Ranch Club within Saguaro Ranch.



Construction on the Saguaro Ranch Club interior is being wrapped up, and crews are now working to finish the exterior pool spa complex and rooftop fitness center, which will be finished off with state-of-the-art equipment. The club’s expanses of large windows will allow members and their guests to admire panoramic vistas encompassing the Catalina Mountains.

The pool complex includes a 25-yard lap pool, jetted spa, and patios with umbrellas and fire pits. The pool will be a refreshing place to swim or do laps. Decks and loungers to relax in the sun and shaded places to get lost in a good book.

Construction on two pickleball courts, a bocce ball court, and a horseshoe pit are finished or being finished. The completed interior of the private clubhouse is a terrific venue for hosting special events like wedding receptions, anniversaries and birthday celebrations, or company parties.