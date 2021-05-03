Carondelet Hospitals Earn Top Rating for Patient Safety

Carondelet St. Mary’s Hospital and Carondelet St. Joseph’s Hospital received an “A” rating in The Leapfrog Group’s Spring 2021 Hospital Safety Grades, reflecting the hospital’s commitment to delivering safe, high-quality patient care.

The nonprofit Leapfrog Group publishes its safety grades as a rating system designed to give consumers information they can use to make healthcare decisions for themselves or a loved one.

“Maintaining an A grade during the pandemic is a testament to the dedication of our nurses, doctors and associates. Tucson and southern Arizona residents have depended on St. Mary’s Hospital and Carondelet St. Joseph’s Hospital for quality, safe medical care for many decades. We sincerely appreciate those who entrust us with their care,” said Carondelet Health Network CEO Doug Luckett.

“Every day we focus on how we can continually improve our delivery of care and patient satisfaction. Nothing is more important to us than offering our patients trusted care in a safe environment. We are proud to be recognized by The Leapfrog Group with its top grade for patient safety,” he said.

The Leapfrog Safety Grade is the only rating focused entirely on how well hospitals protect patients from preventable errors, accidents, injuries, and infections. Across all states, only 33% of hospitals reporting data received an A grade.

Doctors, nurses and support staff continue to follow enhanced procedures to provide safe care for patients in Carondelet hospitals. Delaying care or waiting to go to the ER can result in a greater risk of complications and lengthier recovery times if conditions are left untreated.

“Emergency care can be life-saving care and elective procedures are medically necessary for improved health and quality of life. Studies have shown people have delayed care during the pandemic, but delays may result in a greater risk of complications, disability and lengthier recovery times,” said Luckett. “ Please don’t delay care if you or a loved one have symptoms that are best evaluated in an emergency room.”