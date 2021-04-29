Tucson Association of REALTORS has awarded Long Realty Co.’s Sue Brooks its first Outstanding Service Award, created to recognize a member who has served the association and the industry with distinction.

Brooks is a sales professional with the company’s Foothills office. Two other agents shared in the award.

Brooks has served on five different committees and has worked to advance the industry, not just her own business, according to a TAR statement. “She constantly asks, ‘What can we do to make this better? How can we improve this process?’”

She has also organized a social media page followed by many of her peers, the statement noted.

Between Brooks and Long Realty Co.’s Rob Hallberg, they took home two out of seven awards, in two out of five categories.

“Rob and Sue are outstanding models of professionalism in action,” said Laura Mance, president of Long Realty Co. “Their service to the industry goes far beyond ‘good enough,’ and they lead by example. We’re so happy they’re on the Long Realty team.”