Tucson Association of REALTORS has awarded the Committee of the Year award to its Finance Committee, chaired by Long Realty Co.’s Rob Hallberg.

Hallberg, an associate broker with the company’s Houghton/Southeast/Vail office, was the association’s treasurer for 2020.

“This year’s Committee of the Year was instrumental in the survival and stabilizing of the Association this past year,” according to an association statement. “Thanks to the committee’s work, the association is now debt-free and prepared to weather the ever-changing real estate industry for the next 100 years.”

Established in 1921, the association is now celebrating its 100th birthday.

Between Hallberg and Long Realty Co.’s Sue Brooks, they took home two out of seven awards in two out of five categories.

“Rob and Sue are outstanding models of professionalism in action,” said Laura Mance, president of Long Realty Co. “Their service to the industry goes far beyond ‘good enough,’ and they lead by example. We’re so happy they’re on the Long Realty team.”