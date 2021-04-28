Raytheon Reports Successful Test of Ground Missile System for Sea Targets

Raytheon Missiles & Defense, a Raytheon Technologies business, and the U.S. Marine Corps successfully demonstrated the Navy Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System, or NMESIS, off the California coast. The inaugural test proved the system’s ability to fire a Naval Strike Missile, or NSM, from a U.S. Marine Corps ground launcher and score a direct hit against a surface target at sea.

NSM is a multi-mission cruise missile designed to destroy heavily defended maritime and land targets. It is the U.S. Navy’s over-the-horizon weapon system for littoral combat ships and future frigates.

“Our Naval Strike Missile is a vital weapon for denying enemies the use of key maritime terrain,” said Kim Ernzen, VP of Naval Power at Raytheon Missiles & Defense. “This test further demonstrates our partnership for advancing the Marine Corps’ modernization priorities of enabling sea control and denial operations.”

The Marines will use NMESIS to support the U.S. Navy from the shore against enemy ships.

NMESIS comprises the Raytheon Missiles & Defense-made NSM and a Remotely Operated Ground Unit for Expeditionary Fires vehicle, produced by Oshkosh Defense.

NSM is the latest product from a partnership Raytheon Missiles & Defense has with Norway and its defense leader Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace. The companies have teamed to bring more than half of NSM production to the U.S. The missile is already in service with Norway’s navy and Poland’s coastal defense squadrons.

