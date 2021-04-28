Agave Heritage Festival to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Hotel Congress Plaza

In the pre-covid days, late April and early May was one of our favorite times of the year as our Agave Heritage Festival would take over Tucson, celebrating the region’s cultural and gastronomical identity with great food, music, talks, walks, and distilled spirits.

As our tip-toes become full steps into a more normal reality, we couldn’t resist celebrating this great festival by tipping our hat to its origins: Cinco de Mayo. The day conjures up images of fiestas and tequila, and on May 5th, 2008, the seeds were sown for what would become a city-wide, two week festival. So this year, we’re raising the bar and bringing a little bit more to this celebratory day; a Civilized Cinco de Mayo, you might say; a one-night event where we tap into the cultural depth of Agave Heritage Festival and the fun of Cinco de Mayo. Fantastic mezcals, food, and music for a limited number of folks on our still covid-aware plaza.

$25 advance ticket includes a complimentary, guided tasting of 3 fantastic mezcals, presented by regional experts including Luis Loya of Nacion de Las Verdes Matas

Mezcals:

Amormata Ensemble

Real Minero Espadín

Mezcal Derrumbes – Tzitio, Michoacan

Cocktail special — Mezcal Vago Blood Orange Negroni

Music:

DJ Humblelianess

Santa Pachita

Food Truck Menu: