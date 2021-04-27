Commerce Bank of Arizona recently brought on Cyrus Cameron to join its commercial lending team in Tucson. Cameron brings with him 19 years’ experience in the commercial banking industry having served various functions (Underwriter, Loan Review, Lender) throughout his career for both large and small financial institutions.

Prior to joining Commerce Bank of Arizona, Cameron was a relationship manager for Wells Fargo’s Business Banking Group where he managed a book of business comprising several local non-profits, real estate investors and various other traditional C&I businesses. He holds a bachelor of science degree with an emphasis in finance, earned from the University of Kansas.

His community involvement activities in Tucson include participation on the board of directors for the Southern Arizona RMA Chapter, and also a voting member on BDFC’s monthly loan committee meetings.

Cameron is positioned at the new corporate headquarters of Commerce Bank of Arizona, 7315 N. Oracle Rd., Suite 181, Tucson, AZ 85704; (520)544-6513 or ccameron@commercebankaz.com.