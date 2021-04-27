Craig Finfrock, CCIM, has graduated in the 2020 Class of the Jay W. Levine Leadership Academy by the CCIM Institute.

The graduation took place at the CCIM Midyear Governance Meetings in April in Scottsdale. A copy of Finfrock’s JWL Team 5 final report, “A Post COVID Industry,” can be found at https://www.ccim.com/post-covid-industry-jwl-report.pdf.

The JWL Leadership Development Academy is named in honor of Levine, the institute’s first president and its second designee. Levine was instrumental in the creation and growth of CCIM Institute and its foundation.

The curriculum of the academy is built upon core competencies for effective leadership in association, business and community settings, with a focus on both understanding and application of leadership principles and techniques to further the personal and professional leadership development goals of participants.

Finfrock is the CCIM Region 2 VP and serves on the institute’s Regional Activities Subcommittee, University Outreach Subcommittee and is Vice Chair of the Chapter Activities Subcommittee. He was the 2018 president of the Southern Arizona Chapter of CCIM Institute and has served on the chapter’s board since 2015. Currently, Finfrock serves as the Southern Arizona Chapter of CCIM Institute’s University Outreach Chair and Designation Promotion Chair.

CCIM Institute is a global community of 13,000 members, more than 50 chapters and 30 countries that educates and connects the world’s leading experts in commercial real estate investment strategey, financial analysis and market analysis.