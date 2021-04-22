The Princeton Review Names UArizona a “Best Value College”

For the fifth time in six years, the University of Arizona is among 200 colleges and universities featured in The Princeton Review’s “Best Value Colleges.”

“The University of Arizona strives to ensure that current and future Wildcats receive a world-class education with a very high return on investment,” said University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins. “We take great pride in our reputation as a student-centric university, and we are grateful that The Princeton Review recognizes these efforts.”

The Princeton Review chose the schools for its 2021 edition of “Best Value Colleges” – formerly called “Colleges That Pay You Back: The 200 Schools That Give You the Best Bang for Your Tuition Buck” – based on each school’s return-on-investment rating. The ratings weighed more than 40 data points in areas such as academics, cost, financial aid, graduation rates, student debt, alumni salaries and job satisfaction. The Princeton Review editors culled data from surveys of school administrators and students in 2019-20 and from PayScale.com surveys of alumni. A total of 650 schools were considered.

The Princeton Review does not rank the schools on the “Best Value” list, but ratings were given in “The 386 Best Colleges: 2021 Edition,” released Aug. 27. UArizona scored top marks in campus sustainability or “green” initiatives (95 out of a possible 100), fire safety (91) and quality of life (87).

The Princeton Review also publishes several top-20 ratings in various categories related to academics and campus life. UArizona earned recognition in the best health services category (No. 14).

In 2019, the university was ranked No. 62 in Forbes’ fourth annual “Best Value Colleges” list – a 46-spot jump from the previous year’s ranking. UArizona’s overall score placed it at No. 34 among public universities and No. 41 among research institutions.