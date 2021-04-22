SHRM of Greater Tucson Gets National Award for Elevating Human Resources, Improving Workplaces

SHRM (the Society for Human Resource Management) recently awarded SHRM of Greater Tucson (SHRM-GT) its prestigious EXCEL Platinum Award for the chapter’s accomplishments in 2020.

The EXCEL award can be earned at four levels: bronze, silver, gold and platinum. Each level has a prescribed set of requirements and accomplishments that must be met and is given to SHRM chapters to recognize major accomplishments, strategic activities, and tactical initiatives that elevate the HR profession.

“So much of SHRM’s positive impact on our workplaces can be traced back to the dedication

of our chapters and state councils like SHRM of Greater Tucson. I’ve seen firsthand how these

leaders drive meaningful changes to build workplaces where employers and employees can thrive together,” said Johnny C. Taylor, Jr., SHRM-SCP, president and chief executive

officer of SHRM. “The Platinum EXCEL Award not only honors SHRM of Greater Tucson’s accomplishments in 2020, but it’s also a testament to the hard work it took to get there.”

2020 SHRM-GT Accomplishments

Focus on dual membership (SHRM-GT & SHRM) by offering discounts to first time guests, bring a guest campaigns, sharing the benefits of having both memberships.

FFCRA and CARES Act – Partnership with Local Employment Law Firms which included free community workshops on the FFCRA and CARES Act in the midst of the COVID pandemic.

Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA) – SHRM-GT hosted a two-part DEIA series which provided attendees with a robust perspective of the science of human behaviors, how that comes across in the workplace, historical and modern insight into the BLM movement and the need to create and maintain equitable and inclusive workspaces for all employees.

Website Revamp of Member Resources to include a COVID19 Resources page, a Member’s-Only forum where members could post questions and receive answers from others in their profession, a job/resume posting area, and incorporated an RSS feed directly from SHRM National.

For more information about SHRM-GT, visit www.shrmgt.org.

Media: For more information, contact Julie Hirschhorn at Julie.Hirschhorn@shrm.org or 703-842-5152.

About SHRM of Greater Tucson

The Society for Human Resource Management of Greater Tucson (SHRM-GT) is the leading voice of the human resources profession in Southern Arizona. The chapter’s mission is to inspire, influence, develop, and drive meaningful leadership through innovative ideas and HR expertise. SHRM-GT strives to be the premier HR authority guiding organizational consciousness towards what matters most – people. Additionally, the chapter actively advises the greater Tucson community on relevant and emerging employment initiatives at the local, state, and national level. SHRM-GT is committed to developing HR leaders through mentoring, continuing education, networking, and volunteer opportunities.

About SHRM

SHRM, the Society for Human Resource Management, creates better workplaces where employers and employees thrive together. As the voice of all things work, workers and the workplace, SHRM is the foremost expert, convener and thought leader on issues impacting today’s evolving workplaces. With 300,000+ HR and business executive members in 165 countries, SHRM impacts the lives of more than 115 million workers and families globally. Learn more at SHRM.org and on Twitter @SHRM.