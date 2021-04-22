Pima County Board of Supervisors Approves Expanded Vision for Kino Sports Complex

The Pima County Board of Supervisors has taken a first step in the expansion of Kino Sports Complex, a vision which includes additional sports facilities, public amenities and retail services. These expansions will make Kino Sports Complex one of the Southwest’s leading venues for youth, amateur and professional sports.

The board approved a Predevelopment Services Agreement with Knott Development, Inc. at its April 20 meeting, which obligates the company to refine the architectural, engineering, geotechnical and financial analyses for the initial components of their proposal.

Last year, the county began a process of seeking a master developer partner to complete the Kino Sports and Entertainment Complex south of Interstate 10 and east of Kino Parkway, the first phase of which was completed in 2020. The county selected a concept proposal by Knott Development. The initial components include an ice sports complex, multi-sports field house, and supporting on-site retail and commercial services.

The ice complex includes three sheets of ice along with related amenities comprising approximately 86,000 square feet. The complex would be a comprehensive hockey, figure skating, and ice sports facility and tap into the growing popularity of ice sports.

The field house consists of eight full-sized basketball courts comprising approximately 130,000 square feet. The design concept allows for conversion into up to 16 volleyball courts, eight indoor lacrosse surfaces, and other sports programming. Southern Arizona has no indoor sports facilities with the capacity of the proposed field house.

Consideration of a Master Developer Partnership Agreement and Business Plan for the entire project is anticipated in July, which in addition to the ice and court facilities proposes to add other entertainment, restaurant, retail, hotel, outdoor public plaza, medical office and multi-family housing amenities. This agreement would formalize the development partnership as well as outline the respective responsibilities of both parties regarding the planning, design, financing, construction, operation and maintenance of the new complex.

This proposal builds on the first phase of improvements to Kino Sports Complex completed in 2020, which added 167 acres to the facility’s existing footprint. Those initial improvements extended the facility to properties south of Interstate 10, adding 12 lighted soccer fields and 20 pickleball courts among other amenities.

Kino Sports Complex today spans more than 300 acres, has a more than 5,000 parking capacity, 22 soccer fields, 10 baseball fields, five full-service clubhouses. When completed, the full Kino Sports Complex will serve as the most expansive youth and competition sports center in the region, attracting tournaments from across the Southwest and Mexico.

Details of the proposal are available here.