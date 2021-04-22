Chubb Generously Grants $550,000 to San Miguel High School

San Miguel High School has received $550,000 from Chubb Insurance. Jack Clements/HUB Southwest introduced Chubb Insurance to San Miguel High School and its mission of serving students of limited means.

“We are profoundly grateful to Chubb Insurance and Jack at HUB Southwest for their support and collaboration in terms of providing a college and career prep experience for students in South Tucson who might not otherwise have this opportunity,” said David Mason, San Miguel’s president and CEO. “This support is especially critical in a year when we have been faced with numerous financial challenges related to the pandemic,” said Mason.

“Dave Hart and Chubb Insurance have been amazing partners with The Clements Agency/Hub Southwest in helping the young people at San Miguel,” said Jack Clements, president, Arizona Operations- HUB Southwest. “After we presented this check for $300,000 in corporate tax credits, Dave announced that Chubb is giving an additional $250,000 this year. This will change lives. We are so grateful,” said Clements, a long-time champion for San Miguel High School.

Class C corporations and insurance carriers that owe Arizona corporate income tax or insurance premium taxes can redirect a portion, or their entire tax obligation, to school tuition organizations. The corporation, in turn, will receive a 100% tax credit for every dollar it donates. Participating corporations redirect funds they must already pay to the state, enabling them to help low-income children achieve greater educational excellence at no cost to the corporation.

About San Miguel High School

San Miguel High School, a Catholic, Lasallian learning community, empowers youth from underserved families through the integration of Christian values, rigorous academics and practical work experience, educating the whole student for college, career and a fulfilling life. Learn more at SanMiguelCristoRey.org.