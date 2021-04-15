Paramium Technologies Gets Competitive Grant from National Science Foundation

Paramium Technologies, a University of Arizona Center for Innovation startup, has been awarded a National Science Foundation Small Business Innovation Research grant for $256,000 to conduct research and development work on efficient manufacturing methods for radio antenna reflectors.

Paramium’s revolutionary technology will enhance a broad spectrum of industries, especially the world’s ability to utilize the Internet, which is quickly becoming a vital utility for humans. The demand for satellite ground stations in communications, astronomy and architectural applications is forecasted to increase as developing countries are rapidly coming online.

The company’s innovative manufacturing solution unlocks rapid prototyping capabilities for antenna designers because it is faster and more versatile than traditional methods. The underlying technology was developed by researchers and faculty that stem from UArizona through the College of Engineering, College of Science and College of Optical Sciences and is licensed through Tech Launch Arizona.

“NSF is proud to support the technology of the future by thinking beyond incremental developments and funding the most creative, impactful ideas across all markets and areas of science and engineering,” said Andrea Belz, director of the Division of Industrial Innovation and Partnerships at NSF. “With the support of our research funds, any deep technology startup or small business can guide basic science into meaningful solutions that address tremendous needs.”

“Paramium is a ‘people-first’ company. People are at the center of innovation and Paramium values the unique minds of our workforce,” said Roslyn Norman, principal investigator. “With federal and local support, we plan to commercialize our patented technology, grow our business and bring more jobs to the Tucson community.”

With Phase I SBIR funding awarded to Paramium, the technology can advance to the next level and places the company in a prominent place to secure the next round of funding with a Phase II SBIR grant.

Paramium is rapidly advancing its patented electromagnetic thermoforming technology with the support of community and resources in addition to the NSF grant. After the invention was developed, the founders worked with TLA to license the technology. To support the launching of this business, Paramium won the UACI Sponsored Launch, fueled by R&A CPAs competition which provided entrance into UACI’s incubator program with resources, facilities, services and expert guidance to grow their business.

This is a big success not only for the startup, but for the Arizona entrepreneurial ecosystem. When Arizona-based startups win SBIR awards, it is a signal to government agencies that the region is equipped to support the commercialization of novel technologies.

About Paramium: Paramium Technologies is a Tucson startup created to meet a need in the radio communications industry for fast, flexible, and accurate fabrication of freeform curved metal panels. Our powerful team, deep support and agile technology create strong solutions for curved metal fabrication applications. For more information, visit https://paramium.com/