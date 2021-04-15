Mattamy Homes Announces Cantabria at Rincon Knolls in Vail

Mattamy Homes has acquired 54-acres of property in southeast Vail, one of the fastest growing submarkets in the Tucson area. The up-and-coming community will be known as Cantabria at Rincon Knolls.

The property, purchased for $5.2 million, is located just a few miles from Interstate 10 and Houghton Road. Upon completion, the community will consist of 189 homes, offering a variety of single-story and two-story floorplans, designed with homebuyers in mind. Floorplans will range from 1,750 to 3,450 square feet.

This land purchase will enable Mattamy to continue building new homes with the company’s unique community design in a market that has strong demand and limited inventory.

“We are pleased to expand our presence in Vail and compliment the beautiful and inviting Rincon Knolls community,” said Anjela Salyer, president of Mattamy’s Tucson Division. “The innovative floorplans we’re planning will appeal to growing families as well as those looking to downsize. Perched on the ridgeline, residents will enjoy breathtaking views of the natural desertscape and mountain ranges, year-round.”

Residents in the community will have direct access to community parks, trails as well as nearby retail, entertainment and dining options. The community will also be located within the highly coveted Vail Unified School District, widely known for its innovative education and top performance.

Cantabria at Rincon Knolls is expected to open for sale in mid-2022.

For more information:

https://mattamyhomes.com/arizona/tucson

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with 40-plus years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of home ownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.