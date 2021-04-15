Kirk Eickhoff has been promoted to VP of Finance/CFO for the Tucson Airport Authority. Eickhoff served as TAA Director of Finance for the past two years, and before that was the manager of Financial Planning, Budgeting and Analysis.

“I am pleased to announce the promotion of Kirk Eickhoff as Vice President of Finance/CFO,” TAA President and CEO Danette Bewley said. “Kirk has a tremendous skillset and a demonstrated record of success; he is very bright and fully understands the airport management business model, which is critical as we move toward recovery from the pandemic and fulfill our Strategic Plan initiatives.”

In the new role, Eickhoff oversees the finance department, including planning and administering the business plan and administering budgets and financial functions for the TAA and its two airports, Tucson International Airport and Ryan Airfield, as well as grant programs and regulatory compliance. He will also work closely with airline stakeholders to negotiate future airline use agreements.

A CPA, Eickhoff joined the TAA in June 2015. Previously, he held the positions of senior financial analyst with University of Arizona Health Network/Banner Health, audit associate with BeachFleischman, financial statement accountant for Enterprise Rent-A-Car, and graduate research assistant at the UArizona’s Eller College of Management.

Eickhoff earned his bachelor’s degree in corporate financial management from the University of Akron and a master’s degree in accounting from UArizona.