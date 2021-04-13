INTRODUCING: BizTucson NextGen Leaders – 20 Rising Stars to Watch

BizTUCSON April 13, 2021
By Romi Carrell Wittman

BizTucson Magazine is proud to announce our inaugural list of NextGen Leaders – Rising Stars to Watch. Despite a pandemic that has tested and challenged this region, here is a group of young leaders and visionaries who are looking to the 21st century and beyond. They are tirelessly advocating for Southern Arizona and working toward a prosperous future. BizTucson’s NextGen Leaders: Rising Stars to Watch will now be an annual recognition featured in our quarterly publication, online and in our bi-weekly newsletter.

