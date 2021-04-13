

Northwest Healthcare has announced that Brian Sinotte will assume the role of Market CEO on June 1.

As Market CEO, Sinotte will lead the strategic growth and development efforts for the entire Northwest Healthcare system. Northwest Healthcare includes three hospitals (Northwest Medical Center, Oro Valley Hospital, Northwest Medical Center Sahuarita), a large multi-specialty physician group (Northwest Primary & Specialty Care), two free-standing emergency departments, and urgent cares throughout Pima County. A fourth hospital, Northwest Medical Center Houghton, will open later this year.

Sinotte succeeds Kevin Stockton, who has taken a larger role within the company.

“Brian is a dynamic leader with a strong commitment to serving the community,” said Stockton. “He has a long background leading hospitals and healthcare systems with a focus on expanding access to high-quality, patient-centered care. Our healthcare system – and our community – will greatly benefit from Brian’s experience.”

Sinotte joins Northwest Healthcare from University of Chicago Medicine, where he currently serves as president of the Community Health and Hospital Division and president of Ingalls Health System. He has nearly 15 years of executive-level experience, leading hospitals in Michigan, North Carolina, Virginia, Indiana and Illinois.

He earned a bachelor’s degree from St. John’s University in Minnesota and holds a master’s in healthcare administration and business administration from the University of Minnesota.

“Northwest Healthcare has had a consistent focus on providing exceptional care for patients throughout Tucson and the region,” Sinotte said. “This focus has resulted in incredible growth for the system and I am excited to partner with the employees, medical staff and communities we serve to continue to advance healthcare in our region for many years to come.”