Cody Ritchie, President of CREST, is excited to announce Johnson Insurance Services became part of the CREST team April 1, 2021. President, Noreen Johnson, has 37 years of experience in the health insurance industry, including 30 years as a licensed independent agent in Sedona. She founded Johnson Insurance Services in 1991 and is celebrating 30 years of business. The agency specializes in small business employee benefit enrollment, individual health, Medicare Supplement, and provides local expertise for questions & claims issues. The Johnson agency will continue operations in their current location 3095 W. State Route 89A Sedona, AZ 86336.

Noreen received the “Customer Service Award” at the 11th Annual Entrepreneurial Excellence Awards from the Natl. Assoc. of Women Business Owners. She was also honored with the “Diana Davis Ordean Award” for outstanding dedication & contribution.

CREST Tucson has grown to include additional offices in Scottsdale, Sierra Vista, Flagstaff, Mesa, Sedona, Denver, CO, Ft. Collins, CO & San Diego, CA. Arizona’s premier agency writes insurance business throughout the Southwest and has clients and carriers nationwide. The company takes great pride in its ability to serve its customers with extraordinary service. Through a commitment to growth in the Arizona market, CREST will build upon the successes of Johnson Insurance Services.

For more information: www.crestins.com call: 888-881-5765