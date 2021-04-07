Proud Tucson native, Jesse Blum, joins Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR’s market-leading industrial team. Blum has focused his entire career in industrial real estate brokerage in southern Arizona. Following a distinguished academic path within Economics and Regional Development, his professional pursuits began at Grubb & Ellis in 2008, followed by over seven years with CBRE. To carve a niche within a competitive environment, Blum combined his analytical training with market dynamics to provide unique insights and opportunities for his clients. Providing best case outcomes for both owners and users has propelled Blum to become a perennial top tier producer.

Blum specializes in large scale and long-term positioning for real estate ownership, site selection and competitive analysis for users, and disposition of investment properties in greater Tucson. He prides himself on aligning his success with that of his clients.



About Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR

Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR is Tucson’s leading independently owned, full-service commercial real estate company. C&W | PICOR offers leasing, sales and property management for office, medical, industrial, retail, land and investment properties. C&W | PICOR’s service area encompasses Southern Arizona and Sonora, Mexico. Learn more and access quarterly market reports at www.PICOR.com.