Andy Seleznov, CCIM

A veteran real estate professional, Andy Seleznov has over twenty years of high-level experience in commercial real estate sales, leasing, management, and development. Seleznov has a strong record of success in Southern Arizona’s commercial real estate brokerage industry.

Seleznov is excited to rejoin Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, where he kicked off his commercial real estate career in 2001, specializing in retail real estate transactions. While at C&W | PICOR, Andy earned the prestigious CCIM (Certified Commercial Investment Member) designation in 2004. Seleznov joined Larsen Baker in 2005, where for 16 years, he oversaw the company’s leasing and operations of over three million square feet, with 50 locations and 500 tenants. He was involved with hundreds of transactions with a focus on retail properties.

A past president of the Southern Arizona CCIM Chapter and past chair of Real Estate Allied Professionals (REAP), Seleznov is currently a Pima County Real Estate Research Council (PCRERC) board member and an associate broker in Arizona.

About Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR

Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR is Tucson’s leading independently owned, full-service commercial real estate company. C&W | PICOR offers leasing, sales and property management for office, medical, industrial, retail, land and investment properties. C&W | PICOR’s service area encompasses Southern Arizona and Sonora, Mexico. Learn more and access quarterly market reports at www.PICOR.com.