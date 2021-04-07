Alex Demeroutis, Blum’s partner since 2019, also joins C&W | PICOR’s industrial sales and leasing team, focusing with Blum on the leasing, acquisition and disposition of warehouse, distribution, logistics, and research and development properties in the greater Tucson region. A graduate of the University of Arizona Eller College of Management, Demeroutis spent eight years with the Oro Valley Chamber of Commerce prior to entering commercial real estate.

About Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR

