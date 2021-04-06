Rob Elias

BizTUCSON April 6, 2021
Rob Elias has joined the Tucson Metro Chamber team as its director of External Affairs. Elias’ role is dedicated to supporting our public policy and workforce development efforts. We look forward to further advancing our policy agenda for our members under his leadership. 

Elias is a native Tucsonan who graduated from the University of Arizona where he studied political science and was a member of the baseball team. He has spent his career working to make Tucson better in his various roles—always with an emphasis on community—a practice he intends on continuing with the Tucson Metro Chamber. He is also the co-creator of Southern Arizona’s largest music festival—the Oro Valley Music Festival. 

Elias has a passion for helping others and creating positive, meaningful change in people’s lives and his biggest pride is being a father to a beautiful daughter.

