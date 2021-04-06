Clint Sundt will serve as the operations manager for Sundt Renewables, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sundt Construction that was launched last year to focus on utility-scale solar and energy storage projects across the United States. He will oversee construction operations for the subsidiary’s growing portfolio of renewable power projects across the country.

“As Sundt Renewables continues to grow, we’re excited to have an experienced leader like Clint on our team,” said Sundt Renewables President Tom Dodson. “His extensive construction knowledge and strong client relationships will help us continue to grow in the solar industry.”

A 30-year construction industry veteran, Sundt has held numerous roles within the company and is a descendent of its founder, Mauritz Martinsen Sundt. Since joining the construction company in 1994, Sundt has worked on office facilities, mixed-use projects, water and wastewater projects, and mining projects ranging from $7 million to over $145 million. He most recently served as the business development manager for the Industrial Group’s mining, power and energy sectors. His leadership helped to secure nearly a billion dollars in mining and water project work.

Sundt had served in the United States Army for 25 years before retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel. He earned his bachelor’s degree in construction engineering with a minor in industrial engineering from Montana State University. Sundt is a LEED Accredited Professional (AP) and Design-Build Certified Professional and a Certified Professional Constructor. Active in the construction industry, he is a member of the Society of American Military Engineers, Society for Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration and a board member for the Arizona Mining Association.

Sundt Renewables focuses on utility-scale solar and energy storage projects across the United States with a heavy emphasis on the Southwest and Texas. As an industrial construction expert for over 100 years, Sundt has raised the bar on scheduling, safety and efficiency as well as innovations to reduce natural resource consumption and minimize environmental impact. A recognized leader in critical infrastructure, the firm has worked on projects worth $4.5 billion over the last decade and is ranked No. 1 in the industrial category by Engineering News-Record Southwest, the industry’s leading publication.

Sundt Construction, Inc. (www.sundt.com) is one of the country’s largest and most respected general contractors. The 131-year-old firm specializes in transportation, industrial, building, concrete and renewable power work and is owned entirely by its approximately 2,000-plus employees. Sundt is distinguished by its diverse capabilities and experience, unique employee-ownership culture and depth of self-perform expertise in nine major trades. Much of Sundt’s workforce is comprised of skilled craft professionals who, together with the company’s administrative employees, enable Sundt to fulfill its mission to be the most skilled builder in America. Sundt has 11 offices throughout California, Arizona, Texas and Utah and is currently ranked the country’s 52nd largest construction company by ENR, the industry’s principal trade magazine.