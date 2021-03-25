Burris & MacOmber, PLLC is pleased to announce and welcome attorney Robert S. Pearson to the firm.

A graduate of Salpointe Catholic High School and the University of Arizona College of Law, Pearson is a Tucson native and civil/business litigator. With jury-trial and arbitration experience, Pearson litigates high-stakes cases in federal and state court across a range of practice areas, including general civil litigation; commercial and contract litigation; employment litigation; education law and Title IX; governmental and public entity law; trust and estate litigation; personal-injury law; and real estate litigation. Although much of Pearson’s practice involves disputes in court (trial and appellate), he routinely advises companies and individuals on compliance issues and pre-lawsuit disputes—helping clients manage risk and efficiently resolve disputes when they arise, guiding clients through relevant legal and regulatory issues, strategy, and public-relations sensitivities.

His representative cases include obtaining dismissal at the motion to dismiss stage for real estate developer client facing multi-count lawsuit in federal court arising from a Costa Rican hotel-development project; defending major university in high-profile litigation involving student athletes and claims for negligent employment and Title IX violations; defending government entities and employees in high-profile personal injury cases involving claims of various governmental negligence.

Pearson has a passion for the law—especially for legal writing. He believes writing matters to effective advocacy; and he enjoys putting that passion to work to advocate for his clients.

Burris & MacOmber, PLLC is a full-service prestigious law firm which prides itself on integrity, experience and excellence. The firm provides advice and representation on civil litigation and transactional law focusing on business and real estate matters, complex real estate development and lending transactions, complex commercial disputes, international business, securities and insurance litigation, and estate planning. B&M’s experienced attorneys and knowledgeable paralegals and staff give their clients the personal attention they deserve and resolve legal issues quickly and efficiently. www.burrismacomber.com