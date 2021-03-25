New Tucson ER Seeing First Patients

It didn’t take long for the first patients to arrive when the new Carondelet St. Raphael’s Emergency Center opened on March 8. A wide range of patients have been treated, shortly after the doors opened.

“Our first patient was on opening day at approximately 8:30 a.m. It was an exciting time for everyone involved,” said James Woodhead, nursing director at St. Raphael’s Emergency Center. “She said she would be letting all of her friends and neighbors know because it was such a great resource to have in the community.”

St. Raphael’s Emergency Center is located near I-10 at 7401 S. Wilmot Rd. Serving the growing southeast Tucson area, it provides around-the-clock emergency care for nearby residential areas and commercial developments.

Patients with abdominal pain, fractures, lacerations, shortness of breath or chest pain are examples of the types of emergencies treated at St. Raphael’s Emergency Center. The center includes 13 exam rooms and an imaging suite with x-ray, ultrasound and a CT scanner.

“We are seeing a range of patients from elderly to infants, and for a wide range of problems from the very quick and simple up to those that are very sick,” said Woodhead. The center’s efficient processes and design contribute to low wait times and short length of stay for patients, he added.

Designed to offer safe, efficient care with a patient-friendly design in a convenient location, St. Raphael’s Emergency Center is staffed by emergency-trained physicians and nurses. It is closely integrated with Carondelet’s hospitals for patients who may require more complex care.

“Carondelet St. Raphael’s Emergency Center provides 24/7 emergency care and follows rigorous safety standards,” said Woodhead. “Our full emergency department and associated services means nearby residents can receive care closer to home.”

Waiting to see a doctor or go to the ER can result in a greater risk of complications, disability and lengthier recovery times if conditions are left undiagnosed or untreated.

“We are here for our community and want to make sure you receive compassionate and expedited care. Don’t delay care if you think something may be serious. We are here for you,” said Woodhead.