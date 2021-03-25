New DoubleTree by Hilton at Tucson Convention Center Opens for Business

CaliberCos Inc. and Ryan Companies US Inc. announce the completion of the first and only hotel connected to the Tucson Convention Center. DoubleTree by Hilton Tucson Downtown began taking reservations Mar. 7 and doors opened to guests on Mar. 23. The opening of this hotel supports the City of Tucson’s downtown re-visioning plan and will help accommodate the growing demand to accommodate visitors from around the world.

“At Ryan Companies, we strive to create places for people to thrive,” said Chuck Carefoot, Ryan Companies SVP of construction. “We’re honored to take part in the revitalization of downtown Tucson and the opening of this hotel marks an exciting milestone for the city.”

Construction of the TCC hotel in the Rio Nuevo District created significant economic benefits and the impact is anticipated to extend far into the years ahead. The project provided approximately 130 construction jobs and 80 indirect construction jobs. The hotel and its lobby bar and restaurant will directly support about 100 jobs and 34 indirect jobs at other local businesses. Overall, the hotel is projected to generate an average annual economic impact of $12.1 million or a total of $302.4 million over the next 25 years.

“Caliber is excited to be a part of the future of Downtown Tucson by preserving the history of the Barrio heritage, which can be found throughout the intricate details of the interior finishes in the hotel, as well as highlighting the beautiful gems of Arizona,” said Courtney Bring, Caliber Development project manager. “This project has been a successful collaborative effort by Rio Nuevo, the City of Tucson, Ryan Companies, Swaim Architects, Within Studios, Highgate and many talented subcontractors.”

The 104,316 square-foot hotel includes 170 rooms, four suites and one executive suite, and will feature several amenities including a second-story pool & bar, onsite restaurant – El Mezquite Grill & Taqueria, coffee bar and 4,000 square feet of meeting space. The project broke ground in May 2019 and was the first Opportunity Zone project in Arizona for Caliber and Ryan Companies.

Rio Nuevo is a tax increment finance district approved in 1999 to invest in projects that expand the city tax base and bring people and businesses to downtown Tucson. The funding for the district is generated from a share of state sales tax dollars, with hopes of being an engine for the future success of Tucson’s economy.

For more information about DoubleTree by Hilton Tucson Downtown Convention Center, visit www.hilton.com/en/hotels/tusaudt-doubletree-tucson-downtown-at-the-convention-center/.