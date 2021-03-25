Hughes Federal Credit Union Names Elisa Ross as New VP of Marketing, Sales and Service

Hughes Federal Credit Union has announced the promotion of Elisa Ross to VP of marketing, sales and service. Ross will lead efforts to continue to strengthen the credit union’s mission to provide superior personalized service and high-quality financial products to its members while maintaining the credit union’s long-term financial stability.

A former VP of sales and services at Hughes for the past 10 years, Ross said she will leverage her skills and experience to develop strategies, objectives and marketing communications programs to increase market share through membership growth and continue to broaden relationships with business and community partners.

“Elisa not only has a deep understanding of our industry, but she is highly skilled at inspiring those around her to continuously find new and better ways to serve our membership,” said Robert J. Swick, Hughes president and GM. “Like so many of our employees, Elisa is dedicated to making a positive impact in the financial lives of our members.”



Ross has been a volunteer for the Angel Charity for Children for over four years, serving on several committees and has actively supported many local nonprofit organizations on behalf of Hughes. Ross also participates in the World Council of Credit Union’s Global Women’s Leadership Network of Southern Arizona and is one of its founders. The organization provides professional opportunities and resources to its members, who in turn strive to make a measurable difference in the lives of credit union members and their communities.

“I feel honored to assume this new position and to be a part of an organization that upholds the credit union philosophy of ‘people helping people, and not for profit, but for service,’” Ross said. “I am truly looking forward to working with my teams so we can together provide the best service and membership experiences in communities throughout Southern Arizona.

Originally from Chicago, Ross came to Tucson to attend the University of Arizona and begin exploring Southern Arizona hiking mountain trails and cycling throughout the area.