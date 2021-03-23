BREAKING NEWS: Amazon Chooses Tucson for New Sortation Center

Amazon is continuing its investment in Arizona with two new sortation centers, including one in Tucson, to support customer fulfillment and delivery operations. The Tucson site is expected to open later this year and create hundreds of new full- and part-time jobs.

The new Tucson sortation center is located at South Alvernon Way and East Corona Road. Construction has begun. The Tucson facility will span more than 270,000 square feet, and will help with critical package sortation needs, Sun Corridor Inc. President and CEO Joe Snell announced today.

Sort centers are a critical part of the “middle mile,” or the period of transporting packages between Amazon sites prior to last-mile delivery for customers. Packages are shipped to sort centers from Amazon Air hubs and gateways as well as fulfillment centers to be sorted by zip code before being transported to delivery stations or last-mile delivery partners for customer delivery. Check out construction photos and videos here.

“Every day at Amazon, incredible employees come together to deliver magical experiences for customers,” said Marcus Buford, director of Amazon Operations. “We are excited to break ground on these new sortation centers in Arizona, where more than 25 years of Amazon’s operational expertise, technology advancements and investment in transportation infrastructure is enabling faster delivery for our community.”

This will be Amazon’s fourth building to open in Southern Arizona and the first project in Pima County for developer VanTrust Real Estate.

“Amazon’s newest location, adjacent to the Tucson International Airport, will bring new jobs to the airport area, a key employment zone in our region,” said Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry. “This is a testament to the advantages Pima County has to offer as a logistics hub and gateway to Mexico, and beyond. Thank you to Amazon for its continued confidence in Southern Arizona.”

“This is welcome news for the City of Tucson and the entire state of Arizona,” said Mayor Regina Romero. “We’re thrilled that Amazon has chosen to continue investing in our community, creating hundreds of new employment opportunities for our residents.”

Project partners included the Arizona Commerce Authority, City of Tucson, Pima County, VanTrust Real Estate and Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR.

With this facility and several others announced in recent years, the Tucson region continues to be a strong partner and strategic location for Amazon’s investment in facilities and people. Tucson is powering an emerging ecommerce trade corridor.