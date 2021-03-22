Travis Tufts

BizTUCSON March 22, 2021
Farhang & Medcoff is pleased to announce the promotion of Travis Tufts to the position of partner within the firm.  

Tufts joined the firm in 2015 with a background in litigation and estate planning.  Tufts’ practice areas include estate planning, probate litigation, and complex estate and trust administration. Tufts is a graduate of the University of Miami School of Law.  

“We always seek to recognize the dedication and excellence of our team members,” said Co-Managing Partner Timothy Medcoff.  

