Farhang & Medcoff is pleased to announce the promotion of Travis Tufts to the position of partner within the firm.

Tufts joined the firm in 2015 with a background in litigation and estate planning. Tufts’ practice areas include estate planning, probate litigation, and complex estate and trust administration. Tufts is a graduate of the University of Miami School of Law.

“We always seek to recognize the dedication and excellence of our team members,” said Co-Managing Partner Timothy Medcoff.