Adam Peterson

BizTUCSON March 22, 2021
Less than a minute

Farhang & Medcoff is pleased to announce the promotion of Adam Peterson to the position of partner within the firm.  

Peterson joined the firm in 2016 with a broad litigation background, including commercial litigation and casualty defense. His practice areas also include professional liability, employment law, and personal injury matters. Peterson is a graduate of Marquette University Law School.

“We always seek to recognize the dedication and excellence of our team members,” said Co-Managing Partner Timothy Medcoff.

Show More

Related Articles

Photo of Robert S. Pearson

Robert S. Pearson

March 25, 2021
Photo of Travis Tufts

Travis Tufts

March 22, 2021
Photo of Karla Morales

Karla Morales

March 22, 2021
Photo of Shelby Gaither 

Shelby Gaither 

March 17, 2021
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved  |  Rosenberg Media Inc.
Back to top button
Close