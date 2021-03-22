Farhang & Medcoff is pleased to announce the promotion of Adam Peterson to the position of partner within the firm.

Peterson joined the firm in 2016 with a broad litigation background, including commercial litigation and casualty defense. His practice areas also include professional liability, employment law, and personal injury matters. Peterson is a graduate of Marquette University Law School.

“We always seek to recognize the dedication and excellence of our team members,” said Co-Managing Partner Timothy Medcoff.