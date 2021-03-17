Tucson Museum of Art Announces New Exhibits on Indigenous Arts, Latin American Folk Art

TMA is pleased to announce two new exhibitions of works of art from the permanent collection, including exciting recent acquisitions. Two years of planning and implementation have resulted in completely reinstalled galleries that align with TMA’s IDEA Plan principles of relevancy, community, respect and multivocality. 

The Indigenous Arts Gallery is a collaborative effort guided by a committee of Indigenous representatives in partnership with the museum, choosing works of art that speak to the complexities of tribal communities, sovereignty and creativity. With a focus on sense of place and identity, historic and contemporary works of art engage with themes of 21st century Indigenous peoples, cultural sovereignty, histories and the resiliency and continuity of cultural practices.

The Latin American Folk Art installation in the Bernard and Jeanette Schmidt Gallery explores how traditions from many regions of the Americas evolve and take on new meanings in a changing world, offering artists pathways for expressing their ideals, remembering historical moments and building community. Highlighted in the exhibition is a recent gift of art from the Peruvian highlands. 

