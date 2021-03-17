Truly Nolen Pest Control recently added Shelby Gaither as a senior business and strategy advisor in the company’s accounting department. She will be based at the company’s Tucson headquarters.



This is Gaither’s second tenure with Truly Nolen, as she recently returned to the company following several months as a consulting director with Tomlinson Financial Group, where she was the outsourced CFO for Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona and provided accounting and tax services to an array of clients. Prior to her first tenure with Truly Nolen from 2014 through October 2020, Gaither was a tax supervisor at Keegan Linscott & Associates. She graduated from the University of Arizona, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a focus on accounting.



“I am excited about the opportunity in my new role to focus on specific projects including development of processes, project management, training, analysis, and research,” said Gaither. “My favorite thing about Truly Nolen is that my co-workers are all smart, collaborative and take so much pride and ownership in what they do.”



“In addition to her terrific work throughout her time at Truly Nolen and at other places in Tucson, Shelby is heavily engaged with her local community and works with several non-profit organizations in her free time,” said Controller Sean Dreis. “I am excited she has rejoined our accounting team and I look forward to seeing her continued success in the future.”

About Truly Nolen

Founded in 1938, Tucson-based Truly Nolen of America is one of the largest family-owned pest control companies in the United States. Truly Nolen has over 80 branch offices in Arizona, California, Florida, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas and Utah. The company also has independently owned and operated franchises in an ever-growing number of territories including Kentucky, Georgia, New Jersey, Canada, Puerto Rico and over 60 countries. To learn more about Truly Nolen, visit www.trulynolen.com or follow us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/TrulyNolen) and Twitter (www.twitter.com/TrulyNolen)