Rusing Lopez & Lizardi has named Sarah S. Letzkus as a partner.

Letzkus has been with the firm since 2016 and was named Of Counsel in January 2020. Her practice has focused on representing businesses and individuals in all stages of dispute resolutions including pre-litigation settlement negotiations, mediations, arbitrations, jury trials and appeals.

Her primary practice centers on commercial litigation including business breakups, breach of contract, fraud, trade secrets and other business torts. Letzkus also practices in the field of creditor rights, representing lenders in workouts of commercial loans, including advising lenders about their rights and obligations, negotiating with borrowers and their counsel, drafting forbearance agreements and other loan modifications.

Letzkus earned a bachelor’s degree in political science, summa cum laude, from the University of Arizona, and graduated magna cum laude and Order of the Coif from the Sandra Day O’Connor School of Law at Arizona State University. She has been recognized as a Rising Star by Super Lawyers, the national attorney rating organization, for multiple years and is a member of the Emerging Leaders Council.

Established in Tucson in 1992, Rusing Lopez & Lizardi, PLLC, provides advice and representation to businesses and business owners on matters concerning commercial litigation, employment and disputes, real estate, immigration, business transactions, contract negotiations and drafting, complex litigation and general business advice. RL&L is a member of The National Association of Minority & Women Owned Law Firms. Numerous RL&L attorneys have been distinguished as Best Lawyers in America and Super Lawyers, and the firm has been recognized as a Best Law Firm in U.S. News & World Report’s Best Law Firms. It is AV Preeminent Peer Review Rated through Martindale-Hubbell.