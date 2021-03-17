Gov. Ducey’s Virtual State of the State on March 25

BizTUCSON March 17, 2021
Tucson Metro Chamber will host its annual State of the State event featuring an address from Gov. Doug Ducey on March 25 at noon via a private YouTube link. 

In addition to the governor’s address, Tucson Metro Chamber President & CEO Amber Smith will engage in a Q&A Fireside Chat with Ducey, where she will ask questions provided by the event’s sponsors.

In addition to the address and fireside chat, the virtual event will also showcase students from the University of Arizona singing the national anthem, show interviews with people on the street about why they love Arizona and feature promotional spots from the sponsors. 

Sponsorship opportunities are available starting at $500. Find out more at tucsonchamber.org/state-of-the-state

Sponsors will automatically be registered free of charge. For those who are not sponsors and want to watch, members pay $25 and non-members pay $50.

