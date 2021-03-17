Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR Recognized with Numerous Power Broker Awards

CoStar Group, Inc., the data/analytics leader of the commercial real estate industry, has announced this year’s Power Broker Award recipients, recognizing professionals and firms who closed the highest transaction volume in commercial real estate deals, leading in their respective markets.

In Tucson, Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR maintained uninterrupted achievement among both the Top Leasing Firms and Top Sales Firms ranking highest in productivity. At the individual recognition level, C&W | PICOR professionals represented the majority of the most active Tucson dealmakers, capturing 12 of the top 21 spots. C&W | PICOR team members comprised at least two of the top five in every category, including: office leasing, retail leasing, industrial leasing and sales.

Please help us congratulate the following C&W | PICOR professionals on their 2020 Tucson Power Broker Awards:

Top Office Leasing Brokers: Rick Kleiner, Molly Mary Gilbert, Thomas Nieman

Top Retail Leasing Brokers: Dave Hammack, Greg Furrier, Aaron LaPrise

Top Industrial Leasing Brokers: Stephen Cohen, Rob Glaser, Paul Hooker, Ron Zimmerman

Top Sales Brokers: Allan Mendelsberg, Conrad Martinez

Top Sales & Leasing Firm: Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR

For a full list of winners, visit: https://www.costarpowerbrokers.com/winners/

About Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR Commercial Real Estate Services

Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR is Tucson’s leading independently owned, full-service commercial real estate company. Founded in 1985, Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR offers brokerage, property management and consulting solutions for retail, industrial, office, medical, land, and investment properties.

Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR is licensed in Southern Arizona and Sonora, Mexico, offering bilingual commercial real estate services spanning the border. Locally owned and globally connected, Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR is a member of the Cushman & Wakefield Alliance. The Alliance provides shared access to Cushman & Wakefield’s practices, standardized research methodologies and strategic approaches to client solutions. Please visit our website at www.PICOR.com.

About CoStar Group, Inc.

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) is the leading provider of commercial real estate information, analytics and online marketplaces. Founded in 1987, CoStar conducts expansive, ongoing research to produce and maintain the largest and most comprehensive database of commercial real estate information. Our suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values, market conditions and current availabilities. CoStar Group’s websites attracted an average of approximately 45 million unique monthly visitors in aggregate in the third quarter of 2018. Headquartered in Washington, DC, CoStar Group maintains offices throughout the U.S. and in Europe and Canada with a staff of over 3,600 worldwide, including the industry’s largest professional research organization. For more information, visit: www.costargroup.com.