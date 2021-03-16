KVOA News 4 Tucson’s Sean Mooney to Join Nightly Newscasts

KVOA-TV has announced that morning anchor Sean Mooney will soon join Priscilla Casper at the News 4 Tucson anchor desk for the weeknight broadcasts of “News 4 Tucson-Live at 5:00 PM.” Mooney will also be co-anchoring “News 4 Tucson-Live at 6:00 PM” and “News 4 Tucson-Live at 10:00 PM” with Amanda Gomez.

“With his depth and experience on the anchor desk and his dedication to this community where he grew up, Sean is a natural choice for this position. We are excited to see him transition to the evening team,” said KVOA-TV News Director Cathie Batbie.

General Manager Bill Shaw said, “Sean will bring all his expertise and experience to evenings. It’s a great move for him, KVOA and our community.”

When asked about the promotion, Mooney said, “Growing up in Tucson, KVOA was the channel my family had locked on our TV set. I had an internship at the station while attending the University of Arizona and it has now become as much a home to me as the city I love. I could not be more excited to make the move to co-main anchor and look forward to the new challenges ahead with the best news team in Southern Arizona.”

Mooney has been involved with numerous charities in his time at KVOA-TV, hosting and volunteering for Kids of Steele, American Heart Association and the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. He also has his own nonprofit, DoDads Inc., which is committed to helping children who have lost their fathers and/or have no positive male role models in their lives, as well as families with single parents.

Mooney will official join the evening newscasts in early July.