Hughes Federal Credit Union Receives National Award for Service

Hughes Federal Credit Union is one of the top recipients of the national MemberXP 2021 Best of the Best award for exceptional performance and service, even during the challenges of the pandemic and economic crisis, as rated by 5,858 members surveyed in 2020.

Member XP is an online platform that allows credit union members to provide immediate service feedback. In use throughout the United States and Canada, the service uses mystery shoppers and member surveys to monitor the experiences of opening a new account, applying for a loan, and conducting a mobile, online or in-branch transaction.

“We are very honored to receive the ‘Best of the Best’ designation, especially because it is directly tied to the satisfaction of our members,” said Hughes President and General Manager Robert J. Swick. “We truly appreciate the continuous feedback we receive to assure we are meeting and exceeding expectations and advancing new ways to better connect and serve members.”

MemberXP’s Best of the Best recipients are also determined through member and independent evaluations which rate a credit union’s member advocacy, appreciation and education. Hughes is one of 17 credit unions nationwide selected for its outstanding member shoppers experience.