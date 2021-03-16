The Tucson Metro Chamber has announced that Christie Lee has joined its team. The native Tucsonan will manage the member services department, while also serving as concierge and chief connector to the Chamber’s executive level members.

During her career, Lee has consistently excelled in her positions, climbing from a bank teller to VP of commercial lending, most recently at Commerce Bank of Arizona.



Lee prides herself on strong customer service skills, leadership roles and most notably the success, growth and fame of the Good Scout Award Luncheon, which has grown from an initial 100 attendees to the most recent total of 425 thanks to her vision and leadership skills.



With more than 20 years of experience in various capacities, Lee presents enthusiasm, inspiration and innovation in pursuit of her vision to connect the community for the good of all involved.