UArizona Cancer Center Becomes One of 20 in U.S. to Earn National Rectal Cancer Accreditation

The colorectal oncology team at the University of Arizona Cancer Center and Banner – University Medicine has earned accreditation from the National Accreditation Program for Rectal Cancer, a quality program of the American College of Surgeons.

One of only 20 accredited rectal cancer programs in the nation and the only NAPRC-accredited institution in Arizona, the UArizona Cancer Center and Banner – University Medicine team met the rigorous standards needed to gain the national rectal cancer accreditation.

The accreditation could not be more timely as March is colorectal cancer awareness month. Excluding skin cancers, colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer diagnosed in both men and women in the United States. Finding cancer early, when it’s small and hasn’t spread, often allows for more treatment options and better outcomes.

To gain accreditation, each rectal cancer program must meet or exceed the evaluation and review of its performance and compliance with the following NAPRC Standards:

Program Management: Ensures the program and multidisciplinary team is overseen by a qualified rectal cancer program director

Clinical Services: Confirms rectal cancer patients receive appropriate care based on diagnosis and within specified time targets

Quality Improvement: Utilizes data to improve efficiency, standardize care and improve outcomes

“The accreditation provides Arizona access to the highest standard of rectal cancer care and our team of experts are committed to providing best-in-class care, leveraging a multidisciplinary approach and exemplifying standards of care that ultimately lead to better outcomes for patients,” said Dr. Valentine Nfonsam, a colon and rectal surgeon at Banner, professor and division chief of surgical oncology at UArizona College of Medicine.