Cañada Del Oro Ranch Offers New Home Sites by A.F. Sterling Homes

The developers of Sundance Ridge Estates have partnered with Tucson’s A.F. Sterling Homes to offer five variable floorplan designs at the base of the Santa Catalina Mountains, next to the Saddlebrooke Preserve community.

Sundance Ridge Estates, a gated community, will offer one acre-plus home sites overlooking the historic Cañada del Oro river valley and the Santa Catalina Mountains.

“We could not be more pleased to be a part of this historic property. Our strict attention to details, distinctive styling, luxury features and the higher standard of the homes we build will blend seamlessly with the amazing mountain views and large home sites,” said Randy Agron, VP of A.F. Sterling Homes.

Only six home sites remain in Phase One. The large 1.25-acre plus estate size home sites are available for selective buyers looking to enjoy a serene lifestyle with custom designs and luxe features.

The Sundance Ridge portion of the famed Cañada Del Oro Ranch is carved from the old ranch’s lands (3,450 feet in elevation), which provide cooler temperatures in the summer. The CDO ranch’s previous owners have included The Countess of Suffolk Berkshire and Motorola Corporation and Southern Arizona land baron Roy Golder. In 1984, the greater ranch was purchased by the current owner and is now being offered by Canada Partners LP.

Sundance Ridge is limited to 95 exclusive large estate size home sites and is a stone’s throw from the public Preserve 18-hole golf course, clubhouse and restaurant, as well as the Cañada del Oro wash.

Access to national forest hiking trails is one of the many active outdoor lifestyle amenities to be enjoyed.

A.F. Sterling will design and place the buyer’s home on a custom home site to maximize the most stunning mountain views.

Home designs provide for RV garages, home hobby workshop spaces, and guest quarters as desired.

Sundance Ridge is being brokered and marketed by A.F. Sterling Marketing.