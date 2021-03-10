Tucson Tamale Expands into New Larger Facility with Help from Diamond Ventures

Tucson Tamale, a Tucson-based company which makes handmade healthy tamales for national distribution and local sale, is pleased to announce the expansion of its production facilities.

Tucson Tamale and Diamond Ventures have partnered in the purchase and renovation of the 13,671 sq. ft.-former Malone Meat and Poultry Facility at 102 W. 29th Street in South Tucson.

“Sherry and I and all of us at Tucson Tamale are excited to continue our growth with this move to a larger facility,” said co-founder Todd Martin. “We are proud to be one of Tucson’s homegrown companies that’s expanding. Diamond Ventures and a local team came alongside Tucson Tamale to make this significant next step possible.”

Frank Arrotta of Tucson Realty represented the seller and Paul Rosado represented the Tucson Tamale tenant in the transaction. “It’s nice to be part of a business deal between two outstanding local companies, especially when it means jobs and a boost to the local economy,” said Rosado.

Malone Meat and Poultry was founded in 1963. Malone’s owner is retiring, and Tucson Tamale will utilize the building on 29th Street.

“Commerce Bank, which provided the financing for the project, has been a great partner in the acquisition and planned renovations to adapt this facility in South Tucson for Tucson Tamale” said Bill Kelley, CFO of Diamond Ventures and head of the company’s commercial portfolio and acquisitions.



“Mick Jensen and his colleagues at Planning and Development Services in South Tucson also worked very effectively with our project architect Vince Catalano,” said Kelley. “It has been terrific facilitating and helping this deal come together.”

Mayor of South Tucson Bob Teso had this to say about Tucson Tamale and Diamond Ventures investing in South Tucson: “South Tucson is open for business. As a community we have an entrepreneurial spirit. South Tucson is located close to downtown Tucson, with easy access to I-10 and convenient to the University of Arizona, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base and other major regional destinations. We look forward to having Tucson Tamale and Diamond Ventures as corporate community partners in the City,” said Teso.

Sherry Martin, co-founder of Tucson Tamale said that her company has a solid history of local investment, employment and corporate community citizenship since its start in 2008. “We’ve expanded our locations and the size of operations each year,” said Martin. “We are proud that we continue to create jobs in our community. With the new facility, our business will total over 50 employees.”



“This holiday season we partnered with Diamond Ventures to provide Banner Health hospital staff with complimentary Tucson Tamale meals to show our appreciation,” added Martin. “I grew up on the Southwest side in Tucson. Tamale making is a proud part of our heritage. I love taking tradition and innovation and combining it for Tucson Tamale’s success.”