Meritage Homes Announces Two New Housing Developments for Vail

Meritage Homes, the U.S. seventh-largest public homebuilder, has announced two new communities coming this summer to Rancho del Lago in Vail. Vistas at Rancho del Lago – Heritage and Legacy Series, are designed to appeal to first time move-up and first-time homebuyers.

Priced from the $300s, Meritage Homes offers 10 floorplans, including both single-story and two-story, energy-efficient home designs. There are several homesites located along the beautiful golf course.

Vistas at Rancho del Lago is conveniently located close to I-10, providing residents easy access to major employment centers, premier restaurants and entertainment. Part of an existing master-planned community, this neighborhood features several amenities including walking paths, pocket parks, 18-hole golf course and a clubhouse.

Community Quick Facts

Name: Vistas at Rancho del Lago – Heritage and Legacy Series

Price Range: Starting from the $300s

Home Sizes: Up to 2,920 square feet

Number of Homesites: 140

Models Available to Tour: The Festival and Gila floorplan

School District: Vail School District

Sales Center Address: Meritage Homes Model – Heritage Series: 11137 S Silver Fern Dr, Vail AZ 85641 (Coming mid-July)



Meritage Homes Model – Legacy Series: 14091 E Golden Oaks Rd, Vail AZ 85641 (Coming mid-July)

Contact Phone Number: (877) 275-6374

Buyers at Vistas at Rancho del Lago – Heritage Series can choose from one of seven design collections, designer-curated interior finishes that enable buyers to confidently style their home through a personalized experience at the Studio M Design Center. This completely reimagined approach to home design removes the guesswork by creating a simplified design process that still offers a variety of choices, allowing buyers to make style decisions with confidence and ease while remaining within their budget. “We are excited to open another community in Rancho del Lago with two series of home designs that will appeal to a range of buyers,” said Jeff Grobstein, division president for Tucson.

To keep up with demand for new homes increasing among first-time buyers who want to escape escalating rents, Vistas at Rancho del Lago – Legacy series will feature an entry-level line of homes that include many features typical in upgraded homes. These features include kitchen islands, home automation features and granite counter tops, as well as upgraded cabinets, laundry rooms and appliances. Meritage offers a streamlined home-buying experience for first-time buyers by providing a one-stop-shop for sales and design at the community.

Vistas at Rancho del Lago will be open for in-person tours starting in mid-July with enhanced safety measures in compliance with local, state and CDC guidelines. In addition, homebuyers can manage the entire purchase process online with Meritage Homes’ virtual homebuying process which seamlessly guides prospective buyers from research and discovery all the way through closing. Along the way, buyers can connect with representatives to learn more about communities, arrange virtual tours, speak to a mortgage professional and much more. Meritage Homes’ goal is to ensure customers feel comfortable in their interactions, whether in-person or online.

Every Meritage home is built with energy- and money-saving features including spray-foam insulation, ENERGY STAR® certified appliances, Low-E windows and a high-performance air filtration system that improves the home’s air quality and reduces the number of allergens. Every home also includes Meritage’s M. Connected Home™ Automation Suite, with smart door locks, USB outlets and advanced thermostats.

For more information about Vistas at Rancho del Lago, please visit: https://www.meritagehomes.com/state/az/tucson/vistas-at-rancho-del-lago–heritage-series and https://www.meritagehomes.com/state/az/tucson/vistas-at-rancho-del-lago–legacy-series or call 877-275-6374.

About Meritage Homes Corporation

Meritage Homes is the seventh-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2019. Meritage offers a variety of homes that are designed with a focus on first-time and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The company has designed and built over 125,000 homes in its 35-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. Meritage is the industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding and has received the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award every year since 2013 for innovation and industry leadership in energy efficient homebuilding.

For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com.