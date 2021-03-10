Dr. Lauren Naile has joined the Banner – University Medicine pediatric hospitalists team. Naile also has been appointed clinical assistant professor at the University of Arizona College of Medicine – Tucson, Department of Pediatrics.

Naile specializes in the care of hospitalized children at Diamond Children’s Medical Center.

She earned her medical degree at Albany Medical College, did her residency at Phoenix Children’s Hospital/Maricopa Medical Center and is board certified by the American Board of Pediatrics.

“I enjoy working with children and families and helping them navigate through the stressful times associated with childhood, walking alongside with them,” said Naile.

The pediatric hospitalists at Banner – University Medicine, care for ill children on the pediatric inpatient units at Diamond Children’s, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The team also cares for well-newborns while they are in the hospital.

Diamond Children’s Medical Center is located at 1625 N. Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ, 85719.

About Banner – University Medical Center Tucson and South

Banner – University Medical Center Tucson and Banner – University Medical Center South are part of Banner – University Medicine, a premier academic medical network. These institutions are academic medical centers for the University of Arizona College of Medicine – Tucson. Included on the two campuses are Diamond Children’s Medical Center and many specialty clinics. The two academic medical centers are part of Arizona-based Banner Health, one of the largest nonprofit health care systems in the country. Banner Health is in six states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Nebraska, Nevada and Wyoming. For more information, visit www.BannerHealth.com/UniversityTucson or www.bannerhealth.com/UniversitySouthFollow us on Facebook: @BannerUniversityMedicalCenterTucson or @BannerUniversityMedicalCenterSouth

About the UArizona Department of Pediatrics

The UArizona Department of Pediatrics is dedicated to teaching the next generation of pediatricians, providing outstanding clinical care to children in Tucson and Southern Arizona and conducting groundbreaking research through the UArizona Steele Children’s Research Center. Faculty and pediatric residents provide clinical care to children at Banner Children’s at Diamond Children’s Medical Center and affiliated outpatient clinics throughout Tucson. In addition to providing clinical care, faculty teach medical students through the department’s clerkship program and pediatric residents through the Pediatric Residency Program and the Combined Emergency Medicine/Pediatrics Residency Program. The department also offers fellowship programs in pediatric endocrinology and pediatric pulmonology medicine. UArizona Steele Children’s Research Center researchers advance science through basic science and translational research in areas such as pediatric cancer, type 1 diabetes, gastrointestinal disorders, pulmonary diseases, developmental disorders and neonatology, to name a few.