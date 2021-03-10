Cody Ritchie, CEO of Crest Insurance Group, is proud to announce the acquisition of IBG, LLC and welcome Craig Hay to the Crest team.

Hay is a full-service broker, experienced in all lines of employee benefits. A graduate of Arizona State University with a business degree, he immediately entered the insurance industry following graduation. Craig has been in the business for more than 25 years and ran his own insurance agency for 17 years prior to 2016.

He has served on the local and the national level in various capacities on numerous advisory boards, committees and councils for corporate, non-profit and charitable organizations. Hay has a keen sense of business and is dedicated to serving his clients.

In his free time, Hay likes football, motorcycle riding, mountain bike riding and traveling with his wife to the beach. He is married with three grown children, three grandchildren and is an Arizona native.

The addition of Hay & IBG to the rapidly growing company is a natural extension of Crest’s recent growth. He will move his operations to the Crest Scottsdale branch, 7272 E. Indian School Road. Crest’s growth includes offices in Tucson, Scottsdale, Mesa, Sierra Vista, Flagstaff, Denver, Colo., Ft. Collins, Colo. and San Diego.

The firm writes insurance business nationwide with clients and carriers coast to coast. Crest serves all markets while keeping the advantages of a local agency. Through a commitment to dedication and growth in the Arizona market, Crest is excited to build upon Hay’s many successes.