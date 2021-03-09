Social Venture Partners Tucson Triples Resources for Local Nonprofits

Social Venture Partners Tucson has received record support for Fast Pitch 2021 as community members come together under the current social climate. Through these partnerships, SVP Tucson has tripled resources for local nonprofits serving the greatest need.

“There’s a reckoning taking place,” said Ciara Garcia, CEO of SVP Tucson. “People all across the country are coming together in the fight for social justice and we’re seeing it happen in a big way right here in Tucson.”

SVP Tucson announced it will grant $150,000 to the competing nonprofits, an increase from the $40,000 awarded during Fast Pitch 2019. To further amplify the impact, the Connie Hillman Family Foundation has committed to matching all donations made during the event 100% up to $50,000.

Ticketholders will also have exclusive access to the “Power to the People” text-to-vote grant sponsored by Tucson Electric Power. The company announced that the grant would be tripled in size this year for a total donation of $15,000.

Fast Pitch 2021 is focused on nonprofits that serve marginalized and under-resourced communities. The 10 participating nonprofits are: Boys to Men, JobPath, Make Way for Books, Therapeutic Riding of Tucson, Sunnyside Foundation, YWCA, TMM Family Services, Boys and Girls Clubs, Native Music Coalition and Second Chance Tucson.

Fast Pitch is an 18-week long training program designed to help nonprofits build meaningful relationships, gain resources and become more resilient. The centerpiece event will take place on March 11, featuring Arizona Illustrated Host Tom McNamara as the emcee. The event will be live streamed from Tech Parks Arizona with a special message from Associate VP Carol Stewart. The public is invited to join the event virtually with tickets on sale now.

“This community has really come together in a difficult time to support the local nonprofits serving the greatest need right here in Tucson,” said Garcia. “None of this would be possible without our donors and community partners.”

For more information about SVP Tucson and the Fast Pitch program, visit www.svptucson.org.