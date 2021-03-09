El Charro Café Announces New Menu to Commemorate 99th Year

As the 100th Anniversary of El Charro Café restaurants in Tucson nears, the Flores family has planned a year’s worth of commemorative activities beginning with its 99th Year Menu which kicks off this month at all El Charro Café locations.

The menu features a delectable blend of vintage and current classics like the 99th Aniversario Rellenos, AZ Bowls, Pollo Pipian Enchiladas, and more, all specially priced. The menu is currently being offered and will continue through May 2021.

Celebrating their legacy of excellence for nearly a century, the Flores Family and their restaurants have led the way in community service, philanthropy and leadership and their restaurant group is certified by the Tucson City of Gastronomy office.

Flores Concepts are all “Ready for You” certified restaurants. Utilizing their own “100 point plan” designed to guide their restaurants’ rapid response to the pandemic, they have become local and national leaders in the effort to keep guests and crew members safe.

Additional plans are in the works for an anniversary commemorative book, an animated piece, and special monthly celebrations at all locations on notable dates and holidays including El Charro Café historic milestone, National Margarita Day, Cinco de Mayo, National Tequila Day, National Chimichanga Day and much more.

El Charro Café 99th Anniversary Menu

Combo #Ninety-Nine (GF)

A collection of recipes from years past and present including a pollo pipian enchilada topped with mole pipian, queso casero, toasted pepitas, and fresh avocado with handmade corn tamales prepared quesabirria style with new slow-cooked Charro Birria Rojo, queso casero, and pico salsa. Served with sides of roasted corn esquites, arroz & frijoles 19.99

99th Aniversario Rellenos

Whole roasted poblano stuffed with choice of chicken or famous Carne Seca & finished in our house recipe green chile “raja” crema and garnished with fresh avocado corn salsa and cilantro. Served with sides of roasted corn esquites, arroz & frijoles

Fajita Chicken 15.99 or El Charro Carne Seca 18.99

AZ Bowls (GF)

In celebration of another local tradition, our AZ Bowl is filled with delicious arroz sonora, frijoles charros, roasted corn esquites, and topped with fresh avocado, queso casero & pico de charro, and your choice of: Chicken Tinga or New Charro Birria Rojo 13.99

Tamale of The Month Recipes (GF)

Introducing two delicious new tamales from our online store!

Choice of:

Sunflower Chicken or Jackfruit Red Chilewith pico de charro, arroz blanco & frijoles charros 14.99