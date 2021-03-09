Dr. Nicola Finley

The Global Wellness Summit (GWS), an organization at the heart of the multitrillion-dollar global wellness economy focused on facilitating collaboration amongst industry thought leaders, announced the appointment of Nicola Finley, MD, Canyon Ranch, Tucson, Arizona, to its advisory board.

Dr. Finley is a board-certified internal medicine physician who completed a fellowship in integrative medicine. At Canyon Ranch, she is part of a movement to reshape how health and wellness are defined—not only encompassing physical health but also emotional, sleep, spiritual and social wellness.

Finley’s personal passion for women’s health led her to become one of the first members of the Hormonal Wellness Initiative, an Initiative supported by the GWS’ nonprofit sister organization, the Global Wellness Institute (GWI). The Initiative aims to better understand how hormones can affect the quality of life and to educate medical menopause practitioners on the efficacy of non-pharmaceutical protocols.

In addition, Finley has hands-on experience serving economically disadvantaged communities, having worked for over 10 years at Tucson’s El Rio Community Health Center and St. Mary’s Hospital. This experience gives her a unique perspective on the health inequities in Black and brown communities, an issue that GWS is committed to helping the wellness industry better understand and address.

“Nicola has been an amazing contributor to both GWS and GWI in recent years. Her experience in integrative medicine and the communities she serves brings the Summit expertise that we dearly need as we continue to work toward bringing wellness to more individuals in 2021 and beyond,” said Susie Ellis, chair and CEO of GWI.

“I am humbled and honored to be part of a global organization focusing on all aspects of wellness and appreciate the opportunity to be of service to and enhance the lives of a broader community utilizing an integrative medicine framework,” said Finley. “I hope to achieve health equity for all by increasing awareness and offering strategies to close the racial disparities gap in health and wellness.”

Finley is a graduate of Brown University and received her medical degree from the George Washington School of Medicine. She completed a fellowship in integrative medicine at the University of Arizona and is an adjunct faculty member at the Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health at the University of Arizona.

Finley joins an esteemed group of health and wellness-minded leaders who serve as Advisory Board Members for GWS.

About the Global Wellness Summit: The Global Wellness Summit is an organization that brings together leaders and visionaries to positively shape the future of the $4.5 trillion global wellness economy. In addition to an annual conference, held at a different location around the globe, GWS also hosts regular virtual gatherings, including Wellness Master Classes and collaborative Wellness Sector Spotlights. The organization’s annual Global Wellness Trends Report offers expert-based predictions on the future of wellness that are oft-quoted in the media. The 2021 GWS will be held in Tel Aviv, Israel, in November 2021.