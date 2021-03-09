Arizona Window and Door, Anlin Donate New Windows to Therapeutic Riding of Tucson

Arizona Window and Door recently partnered with Anlin, a leading manufacturer of energy-efficient windows and doors, to donate an energy-saving new window package to Therapeutic Riding of Tucson. The donation will help the nonprofit TROT organization, which seeks to use the power of the human-horse connection to enrich the lives of people with special needs, transform its feed and saddle storage areas.

Co-founded in 1974 by a physical therapist and an equine specialist, TROT was one of the first programs in the U.S. to use the healing power of horses as an alternative to traditional therapy approaches. Over the past 47 years, TROT has made a difference in the lives of thousands of children, adults and veterans living with disabilities, which include depression, anxiety, autism, PTSD, Down Syndrome and other special needs. To ensure that TROT’s therapeutic programs are adaptable and inclusive of those who may experience mobility issues, the organization operates a state-of-the-art mechanical lift system to allow safe, smooth and efficient mounting and dismounting of riders. Located on 18 acres at the base of the picturesque Santa Catalina Mountains in Tucson, TROT is equipped with 13 trained equine partners, riding arenas, grassy pastures, a sensory trail and more.

One of the most crucial spaces on TROT’s property is the feed and saddle storage area. Prior to the donation from Arizona Window and Door and Anlin, this building was outfitted with steel, single-pane windows that had no screens, were difficult to open and were not energy efficient. In addition, the windows faced due west and were being blasted by the desert sun, accelerating wear and tear on the windows and potentially causing damage to items stored in the building. To help transform this important space, Anlin donated new energy-efficient windows, and Arizona Window and Door donated the labor and project management expertise needed for proper installation. The new windows have stylish tan exteriors in order to seamlessly blend in with the building and existing artwork, without being a distraction.

“We were pleased to partner with Anlin to provide high-quality, energy-efficient new windows for TROT,” said Greg McNamee, principal of Arizona Window and Door. “Our team for this project included our installers, Frank and Brandon, our Tucson GM, Jeff Allman, and Peter Cathey from Anlin. We had the pleasure of meeting all of TROT’s horses and walking them into the feeding pasture on their day to graze. We were also able to take a full tour of the facility, review current and future expansion efforts and meet with TROT’s incredible, warm and dedicated staff.”

Since 2014, Arizona Window and Door has been striving to provide a five-star experience for residential and commercial customers alike, from the initial showroom visit through installation. With locations in both Tucson and Scottsdale, the company provides professionally installed window systems that combine the latest in energy-saving technology with a wide variety of styles to suit any design aesthetic. One of the brands that Arizona Window and Door is proud to offer is Anlin, which specializes in manufacturing windows and doors that feature leading energy efficiency, outstanding noise reduction and insulation, and exceptional beauty and design.