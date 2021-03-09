Mattamy Homes is pleased to announce that it has named a new president for its Tucson Division and that the individual is an existing member of the Mattamy family. Anjela Salyer has been promoted to the role of Division President, reporting to Keith Bass, CEO of Mattamy Homes US. Salyer will be responsible for all aspects of Mattamy’s land development and homebuilding business in Tucson.

“Anjela’s deep knowledge of Mattamy Homes, as well as her stewardship of our culture makes her a standout for the division president role, and I am pleased that we have been able to promote such a well-deserving individual from within the organization,” said Bass.

Salyer joined Mattamy Homes in Tucson in 2014 as director of sales and marketing and was promoted to the role of VP/division manager in June 2019. Under her leadership and direction, Mattamy’s Tucson Division has increased its closings by 182% in just two years, growing market share to become the sixth largest builder in the market. In 2020, she was named by Professional Builder magazine as one of the Top 40 Under 40 rising stars in the homebuilding industry.

“With our recent land acquisitions, and additional projects under contract, Mattamy’s future in Tucson is bright,” said Salyer. “I’m very much looking forward to continuing the amazing work that our team is doing to grow the business and provide the best homebuying experience for our customers.”

Salyer holds a bachelor’s degree from Arizona State University and previously worked as a top-performing sales agent at Pulte Homes and as a sales manager at Lennar and the Mark Company in Los Angeles. She obtained her Arizona Real Estate Broker’s license and also was an Area Sales Manager at Maracay Homes in Tucson and Phoenix before joining Mattamy.

